Future Ibovespa falls in line with the outside after weak data in Europe; dollar advances more than 1%

The Ibovespa futures is down in the pre-market this Friday (23). At 9:30 am, the contract for October drops 1.33%, to 113,165 points, following what is seen in the United States. In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures indexes fell by 1.13%, 1.24% and 1.35%, respectively.

“International stock markets dawn negative, extending the week’s losses as investors digest expectations of tighter monetary policy from central banks and a slowing global economy,” analysts at XP Investimentos wrote in their report. morning call.

In the last two days, at least eight central banks around the world have announced interest rate hikes, including the United States and England.

In the latter country, in addition to rising interest rates, investors are also echoing the news that the government will subsidize electricity – this concomitantly with tax cuts, in the search for alternatives to avoid recession, which increases fiscal risk. The pound sterling thus dropped below $1.10, something not seen since 1985.

Also in Europe, the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) of the continent also weighs, which came, mostly, below expectations, indicating a contraction of the economy.

“In the eurozone, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, down from 48.9 in August and in line with economists’ estimates. A level below 50 indicates contraction. In the UK, the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dropped to 48.4 from 49.6 in August. This was the lowest reading since the COVID-19 lockdown in January last year,” explains XP.

Germany’s DAX is down 2.66% and the UK’s FTSE is down 2.23%. CAC 40, from France, and STOXX 600, from across the European Union, have drops of 2.20% and 2.56%, respectively.

The dollar, with the prospect of recession and fiscal spending in the United Kingdom and Europe, regains strength globally – the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the American currency against other currencies of developed countries, rises 0.82%, at 112 26 points, a level not seen since April 2002. Against the real, the dollar rose 1.50% to R$5.192. The future dollar rose 1.70% to R$5.215.

The Brazilian yield curve is also pressured by the flow of capital to the US. The DIs for 2023 gain one basis point, at 13.69%, and those for 2025, 10 points, at 11.58%. DIs yields for 2029 and 2031 gain, respectively, 10 and 11 points, at 11.41% and 11.52%.

In Asia, the main indices also closed down, following the global trend – Nikkei, from Japan, dropped 0.58%; Shanghai, mainland China, 0.66%; Hong Kong HSI, 1.18%; and Kospi, from South Korea, 1.87%.

Commodities, however, closed with no exact direction. While the barrel of Brent oil retreated 3.11%, at US$ 87.65, the ton of iron ore advanced 1.34% in the Chinese port of Dalian, at US$ 100.99.

Ibov and dollar technical analysis, by Pamela Semezatto, from Clear Corretora

IBOV: “It still hasn’t broken the previous top to confirm a new bullish move, but it changed the behavior that had been happening in this region of having a day with strong selling, refusing these highs. Yesterday, it managed to show buying strength and closed at the highs, indicating that if today it continues higher, it can break the previous top and resume the upward movement. If it closes below yesterday’s low, we continue to consolidate.”

DOLLAR: “Yesterday’s candle wasn’t very strong, but it closed below the LTA of this widening and I believe it could test the previous bottom at 5,080. But we still have no trend definition and consolidation between: 5,080 and 5,300 points.“

