Garcia mocks Tarcísio after candidate commits gaffe and ‘forgets’ polling place

Former infrastructure minister did not respond to a question about where he would vote on October 2; Federal government-backed candidate said information ‘fled’ his head

ROBERTO SUNGI/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 09/20/2022

Rodrigo Garcia is technically tied with Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas in the main polls.



The candidate for the government of the State of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), used its social networks to mock the former Minister of Infrastructure and his opponent in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans). This is because the name supported by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted an interview to Vanguard TVaffiliate of TV Globo in Vale do Paraíba, and was asked about moving his electoral domicile to São José dos Campos in 2021. Tarcísio then replied that he has an “affective bond” for having frequented the region during his life. Then the presenter asked where the politician’s polling place would be. Tarcísio remained silent and changed the subject: “It’s in a school”. The communicator continued, asked which school it would be and the former minister did not know how to answer. “It got out of hand,” he explained. After what happened, Rodrigo Garcia published a message on his twitter with the video of his opponent’s ‘gaffe’ with a link directed to the website of the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) so that the population knows where their polling place will be. “Tarcísio since it’s the first time you vote in SP, click here to find your voting location”, published the toucan. The leader in the polls of voting intentions to take over Palácio do Bandeirantes, Fernando Haddad (PT), took advantage of the situation and publicized its polling place on the networks: “To whom it may concern, I have been voting for years in Electoral Zone 258 – Section 10, in Indianópolis”.