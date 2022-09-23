GDF deducts the teacher’s INAS monthly fee, does not transfer value to the health plan and category is in default – SINPRO-DF

Several teachers and educational advisors are suffering a real default by the Government of the Federal District (GDF). In a clear sign of disrespect, since the beginning of September educators have received charges from the Instituto de Assistência à Saúde dos Servidores do Distrito Federal (Inas-DF) due to non-payment of the health plan. The charge, however, is the result of the government’s irresponsibility, which deducted the amount from the teacher’s August and September paychecks and did not transfer them to Inas.

Faced with this scenario, the category has been receiving charges as if it were in default and when requesting consultation, it is not authorized due to the alleged lack of payment, even having the amount discounted by the government. The coordinator of the Sinpro Health Department, Elbia Pires, reports that the union began to receive complaints from teachers and is in contact with the government to resolve the situation. “The Federal District Government needs to say where the INAS money is, which is being deducted from the paycheck of the category. The health plan is a conquest of years of struggle and the Ibaneis government can no longer default on education and educators”, says the director.

Sinpro demands respect for the category, which has been injured and prevented from enjoying a service that is being deducted from the paycheck. The health plan is an achievement and we will not give up that our rights are respected.