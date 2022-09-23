Germany nationalizes one of Europe’s biggest energy importers

Germany will nationalize Uniper, one of the largest energy import companies in Europe, which is controlled by the Finnish fortune. In an announcement on Wednesday 21, the German government said it would take a 99% stake in the company and inject the equivalent of US$ 8 billion (R$ 40 billion).

It is one of Germany’s measures to face the energy crisis generated by the drop in natural gas supplies from Russia. With the sanctions imposed by Europe, due to the invasion of Ukraine, the government of Vladimir Putin significantly reduced the gas supply and finally, in September, suspended indefinitely the supply of gas by Nord Stream 1the main gas pipeline to Europe.

Uniper was the largest German importer of Russian natural gas and suffered heavy financial losses from Russian policy. It ended up being forced to buy gas in a market where prices hit records in recent months.

With the nationalization of Uniper, Germany is moving to save a systemically important company as Europe races to move away from its decades-long reliance on Russian fossil fuel exports. “This step became necessary because the situation has worsened significantly,” said Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy minister. “The state will do everything necessary to keep systemically important companies in Germany stable at all times.”

After the announcement on Wednesday, Uniper shares dropped about 30%, but Fortum shares rose about 9%. Despite the market’s disbelief, analysts say it is unlikely that nationalization will end with Uniper. German officials say they are drawing up plans to take control and bolster stakes in local companies of Rosneft, the Russian state oil company, which includes PCK Raffinerie GmbH, a refinery that supplies nearly all oil products used in Berlin and beyond.

Last week, the German government took control of Rosneft’s three refineries.

Analysts say other energy companies and other industries may also need a government bailout, as the economic crisis, with runaway inflation and rising energy prices, has no end in sight. “We cannot rule out further nationalizations in Germany and elsewhere,” economists at Citi Research said, according to a report in the US newspaper. The Wall Street Journal.

This month, VNG, another major German importer of Russian gas, also sought government help to prevent further losses.

Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said on Wednesday that with the German government’s decision the company can continue its operations.

German trade union Verdi welcomed the decision, saying that “the takeover by the federal government is necessary to ensure security of supply and is in the interests of employees”.

Germany currently imports most of its gas from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium, including direct imports and deliveries of liquefied natural gas from further afield. Germany is planning to launch new liquefied natural gas terminals that would allow it to import gas directly from the US and other suppliers in the Middle East.