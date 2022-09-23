Giant lizard causes terror as it climbs home window: ‘It looks like Godzilla’ – News

A giant lizard caused terror in a Florida home, in the US, by climbing a window. The animal has been identified as an African terrestrial wrasse — a species of monitor lizard, but in size XL.

The video of the giant’s invasion was shared on September 12 by Joycelyn Penson, who claimed to have been at her son’s home in the town of Apopka when she came face to face with the lizard. In the recording, it is possible to see how the animal tries, and manages, to climb on the balcony window of the residence.

“Oh my god! Look at this! My son lives in Orlando, Florida. It really is Apopka, Florida. Look what came to visit today!” the woman wrote. The giant doesn’t seem to be bothered by the presence of the cameras and continues climbing through the window with ease.





“It looks like Godzilla to me! Needless to say, I won’t be visiting it anytime soon! And it’s on the front porch! Update: this is a monitor lizard!”, declared the person responsible for sharing the video.

According to the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission), a wildlife protection center, this type of reptile is not common and does not originate in Florida. The lizard is native to sub-Saharan Africa.





The institute explained that this type of lizard is common as a pet, which explains its presence in Florida. It turns out that, many times, the owners of the animals are not able to take care of the lizard and end up releasing them in the wild.



