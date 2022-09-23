Gol pilots shut off 737 MAX engine while cruising after receiving message in cockpit

Boeing 737 MAX 8 of Gol Linhas Aéreas similar to the one involved in the occurrence





Pilots in command of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 from Gol Linhas Aéreas had to turn off one of the aircraft’s engines during passenger flight, after a failure. The incident, which had already been anticipated by AEROIN last week, was registered at the base of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents – CENIPA.

As indicated by the data entered in CENIPA, and also in the RadarBox platform, the aircraft registered with the registration PS-GPF was on flight G3-1694 between the city of Guarulhos, in São Paulo, and Salvador, in Bahia, last Wednesday. (15).

Take-off took place via runway 10L of Guarulhos International Airport, at 11:19 am local time, without intercurrences, with 174 passengers and 6 crew on board. During the cruise flight, at 37,000 feet (about 11.28 km) altitude, the aircraft had engine number 1 (the one on the left) failure.

As described in the investigating agency, in view of the failure, the pilots turned off the aforementioned engine, started the procedures provided for in the manual and diverted the jet to Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Minas Gerais, about 110 kilometers away from where they were.

Landing was uneventful, 30 minutes after the aircraft left the cruise flight. The jet remained on the soil of Minas Gerais until last Saturday (17), when it made a new flight to São Paulo, the capital, according to data from online flight tracking platforms.

GOL’s note on the case

GOL informs that flight G3 1694, which took off from Guarulhos Airport this Thursday (15) at 10:38 am with 169 customers and was destined for Salvador, switched to Confins Airport due to technical problems.

The crew conducted the procedures as recommended and the landing took place at 12:20. The landing took place normally and the Clients are receiving all the facilities. To minimize the impacts on Customers, the Company will provide another aircraft and the flight is scheduled to take off from Confins to Salvador at 4:20 pm.

GOL reinforces that all procedures were carried out with a focus on Safety, the Company’s number 1 value.

