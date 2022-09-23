Government announces new block of BRL 2.6 billion in the Budget – 09/22/2022 – Market

Ten days before the first round of the elections, the Ministry of Economy announced this Thursday (22) the need for a new block of BRL 2.6 billion in the 2022 Budget to avoid an overflow in the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to the variation of inflation.

as showed the Sheetthe containment in spending will affect parliamentary amendments that were released just two weeks ago, which angered members of the National Congress and created confusion among allies of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) – who had been benefiting from the measure.

The blockade hinders the plans of the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, who wanted to speed up the execution of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments in view of the risk of setback in judgment in the STF (Supreme Court Federal) on the legality of the instrument.

The rapporteur’s amendments are used as a bargaining chip in political negotiations with Congress and tend to favor allies of the Planalto Palace.

With the new blockade, the total of expenses that are blocked rises to R$ 10.5 billion.

The special secretary of Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, did not detail which expenses will be the target of the containment, information that should be released by September 30th. He sought to minimize the negative impacts of the ad.

“The need for blocking is a snapshot of this moment,” he said. “We imagine that by the end of the year we will be able to decompress this,” said Colnago.

There are currently between BRL 19 billion and BRL 20 billion in non-compulsory expenses that have not yet been executed and are eligible for the blockade. Of this amount, about R$ 3.7 billion are amendments by the rapporteur. The rest is distributed in actions in the ministries.

Members of Congress who work in the negotiation of the rapporteur’s funds were already notified by the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday (21) about the change in the plans for releasing the resources.

On September 6, Bolsonaro issued a decree to anticipate the release of BRL 3.5 billion in rapporteur amendments and another BRL 2.1 billion for ministries, in the expectation that the bimonthly budget assessment report would then point to the feasibility of such relief.

But that’s not what the report shows. Government technicians identified an unexpected growth in expenses with social security benefits, which reduced budget space and forced the new blockade.

Even with the back-and-forth, the secretary defended the decree edited by Bolsonaro, which allowed the Economy to incorporate, in advance, legal changes that result in changes in the forecast of expenses.

The act paved the way for the government to reallocate the R$5.6 billion, after the chief executive signed two MPs (provisional measures) to postpone to 2023 or limit science and culture expenditures previously approved by the Legislature. The maneuver was revealed by Sheet at the end of August.

“We don’t understand that it was hasty [liberar os recursos]. The decree allowed for the flexibility of the Budget to serve the various bodies and will be an important instrument from now on,” he said.

“We released BRL 3.8 billion [da lei Paulo Gustavo], we are blocking BRL 2.6 billion, so there is still a gain of BRL 900 million. We also have the part that was an internal movement of FNDCT resources [Fundo Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico]”, said Colnago.

According to him, the decree is important to expand the instruments available to the government to manage the spending needs of the ministries, but he highlighted that this will always be done respecting the general limit of the ceiling.

“I have to manage the day-to-day, I need to have this freedom to be able to reduce restrictions throughout the year, taking care not to breach the fiscal rule”, he said. “The fact of being RP 2 [despesas dos próprios ministérios] or RP 9 [emendas de relator]does not mean that discretionary policy is not important, it does not need to be met”, said the secretary.

The need for additional tightening of the Budget is mainly due to the R$ 5.6 billion increase in Social Security expenditure. This was thanks to the reduction in the INSS (National Social Security Institute) queue, which was close to 1.7 million requests on hold in April and fell to 1.1 million in August.

According to Colnago, social security benefits alone had an increase of R$ 6.6 billion in the forecast of expenses, while other elements, such as court sentences paid by the INSS, had a reduction.

Spending on BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit), paid to the elderly and low-income people with disabilities, also increased by R$2.1 billion.

If, on the one hand, the reduction in the queue is a relief for the insured, who only receive the amounts after the analysis of the benefit application by the agency, it also means an additional bill for the government – which takes space from the spending ceiling. Until now, the high queue ended up fulfilling a cost containment role.

“There was a reduction in the queue, and the greater granting of benefits led to an increase in mandatory expenses,” said Colnago. “Roughly speaking, we had growth of more than R$ 8 billion [por causa dos benefícios].”

The secretary pointed out that the September bimonthly report usually provides relief from the budget squeeze, as mandatory expenditure projections begin to be relaxed in the wake of execution data throughout the year.

“Surprisingly, we had an increase [neste relatório]. We did not expect a growth of this magnitude in mandatory expenses”, said Colnago.

While spending on benefits has grown, other mandatory spending, such as subsidies, has slowed and helped stave off a further lockdown.

Despite the impasse in spending, the government continues to reap good results on the revenue side. For the first time, the report brought an official estimate of the primary surplus in the accounts of the central government (which includes Social Security, the National Treasury and the Central Bank).

The projection should indicate a positive result of R$ 13.5 billion – in the previous review, the estimate was a deficit of R$ 59.5 billion. The data indicates that revenues collected by the government will exceed expenditures for the first time since 2013.

The number could still be higher, if it were not for an accounting expense of R$ 24 billion resulting from the agreement with the São Paulo City Hall to end the dispute over Campo de Marte. Even though there was no disbursement in the settlement of accounts, the registration of this operation sensitizes the primary result. Without this transaction, the surplus would have been greater, at R$ 37.5 billion.