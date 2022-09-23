Government blocks another BRL 2.6 billion from the Budget 10 days before the elections

The Ministry of Economy announced, this Thursday (22/9), less than two weeks before the elections, blocking of R$ 2.6 billion in this year’s Budget.

Until then, the portfolio had allocated R$ 7.9 billion. Now, the total value has reached R$ 10.5 billion.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the measure was adopted because of the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of government spending. The information is contained in the Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report, from the National Treasury Secretariat.

While the government holds back spending, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) makes it possible to pass on parliamentary amendments.

Decree published on the 6th, the eve of the celebration of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU), authorized the release of up to R$ 5.6 billion in amendments by the end of the year.

The projection for primary expenditures in 2022 fell by R$2.954 billion, and should end the year at R$1.831 trillion. The estimate for mandatory spending fell to R$ 1.678 trillion, R$ 1.944 billion lower than the projected in July.

The forecast of discretionary (non-mandatory) expenditures by the Executive Branch was reduced by R$ 1.01 billion, to R$ 153.236 billion. This resulted in a total variation of R$ 2.954 billion.

The distribution of the new cuts by the ministries will only be released on the 30th.

Rapporteur’s amendments

At the end of March, the government had allocated R$ 1.722 billion in amendments to the rapporteur. In May, the economic team initially released a blockage of BRL 8.239 billion, but the amount was later reduced to BRL 6.965 billion.

In July, the government made a new blockade of R$ 6.739 billion. Since then, there would be a need for a new blockade of BRL 10.5 billion, but, as there are BRL 7.865 billion in amendments by the rapporteur and in amendments by the bench blocked, it was only necessary to block BRL 2.635 billion.

Every two months, the Ministry of Economy publishes the Income and Expenditure Assessment Report, a document that guides the execution of the Budget. Based on forecasts of economic growth, inflation and the behavior of revenues and expenditures, the economic team determines the necessary blockade to meet the primary deficit targets (negative result of government accounts without public debt interest) and the spending ceiling.

On the 15th, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy had released the estimates used in the preparation of the report. The growth forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of the wealth produced by the country) increased from 2% to 2.7%. The official inflation estimate dropped from 7.2% to 6.3%.

With Brazil Agency.