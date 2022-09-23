Government determines cut and telephone companies should reduce service prices

Anatel is investigating why the ICMS drop has not yet reached consumer accounts. The agency and the Ministry of Justice want to know why so far the ICMS reduction for telecommunications has not reached consumers’ bills.

The ICMS reduction took place at the end of June, but so far the accounts have practically not changed. And this is what the National Telecommunications Agency investigates at the request of the government. Sanctionary measures must eventually be taken and the Ministry of Justice has begun to notify telephone operators.

The National Consumer Secretariat continues to register complaints that the value on the telephone bills has not changed and questions whether companies have a reimbursement and indemnification plan for customers in case they are charging the wrong amount of ICMS.

Telephone operators claim that the reduction in ICMS is taking place in the same period in which there are annual readjustments in the telephone service bills. For this reason, the impact is not being felt by Brazilians.

Government reaction to ICMS

According to information from Anatel, the law does not allow states to charge ICMS rates different from those of a general nature, ranging between 17% and 18%. According to the publication made in the official journal of the Union, the telephone operators will have 15 days to reduce the tax that arrives in the account of Brazilians. In case of non-compliance, the agency can establish a fine of up to 50 million reais.

According to the government’s determination issued last Thursday (22), the rebate on telephone bills can vary between 10 and 11%. The main telephone operators in the country, Vivo, TIM, Claro and Oi stated in a press release that they will pass on the ICMS cut to the Brazilian population until the end of November.