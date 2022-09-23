Government determines that telephone operators pass tax cut to consumers – Notícias

THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) determined that telephone operators pass on the reduction in the rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) to the final consumer.

The text published in DOU (Official Union Gazette) this Thursday (22) states that the rebates should take place since June 23, when the complementary law 194 began to take effect.

In August, operators Vivo, TIM, Claro, Oi and Sky issued communiqués explaining the reasons why they are still applying discounts and undertake to pass on the ICMS cut to the consumer by November.

Companies also have to reimburse the retroactive discount, counted from the date the tax reduction started, with the publication of the law in the Official Gazette. The period that operators have to comply with this obligation is 15 days, as of the validity of the law.





The law considered these sectors as essential goods and services, which imposed a ceiling of 17% to 18% on the ICMS rate. In São Paulo, for example, the tax for voice calls and data traffic was 25%, and dropped to 18%. The largest collection took place in Rio (32%), and Ceará, Pernambuco and Sergipe also had high rates (30%). In the Federal District it was 28%, and in Minas, 27%.

Anyone who fails to comply with the measure is subject to a fine of up to R$ 50 million. The decision does not affect operators opting for Simples Nacional — normally, small and medium-sized companies, which have a simplified tax regime.

The law, approved by Congress, included fuel, electricity and telecommunications among the products and services considered essential. As a result, they now have the ICMS rate limited to 17% or 18%, depending on the state. As it is a state tax, previously there was no ceiling determined by the federal government for the rates applied to these items.





Discount does not reach the consumer

Until now, the discounts related to the drop in the rate were not passed on to the telephone, cable TV and internet bills of most consumers, which generated a high number of complaints, according to Anatel. In electricity bills and fuel prices, the advantage is already being felt.

Customers of telecommunication companies should be aware that operators cannot offer additional services to compensate for the transfer of the discount, a solution considered by some providers. That would be an irregular practice, a way of breaking the law. If the operator does not pass the discount on to the consumer, it has an undue advantage, which is serious, says the agency.

According to Anatel, the reduction in consumer bills can reach 10% or 11%, on average, but the amount varies greatly, depending on the plan contracted and the state of residence.

To check if the discount referring to the reduction of ICMS on the account was actually applied and how much it was, a tip is to compare two invoices, one before the law came into force — for example, from June — and another from this month.

It is important to find three pieces of information: the invoice date, the ICMS rate and the amount charged. The ICMS rate index may appear in the form of different indications, depending on the operator, such as: summary of the levied taxes; more details of your account; and service description, among others. It can also be found in varying positions on the invoice — near the barcode, on the header or on the second page. If the discount has already been applied, the amount will be 17% or 18%; if it is larger, it is because it is without the reduction.

Operators that have not yet applied the discount and those that have indicated a reduction in ICMS but have not reduced the invoice amount have to return the money to consumers. Customer reimbursement is non-negotiable, and complaints must be made on the federal government’s consumer.gov.br platform, or at each state’s Procon, such as Procon-SP Digital.