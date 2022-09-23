Government of Venezuela is a machine to torture opponents and practice state terrorism – News









If it was already very difficult, it has become impossible to accept any speech that defends the dictatorial regime in Venezuela. Anyone who still dares to profile alongside Nicolás Maduro will have their hands dirty with blood. A report by the United Nations (United Nations) makes clear and incontrovertible what any democrat already knew: the Venezuelan dictatorship practices state terrorism against its opponents.

Under orders from the highest levels of government, the country’s intelligence service and military bodies commit crimes against humanity, including “extremely serious torture”, according to the vehement complaint by Marta Valiñas, president of the UN Independent Mission on Venezuela.

This repressive policy was already known to the world. But the details that reach us are of victims subjected, including, to sexual violence and other cruel treatments. It is a perverse system at all levels, far beyond the economic hardship and hardship imposed on the entire population.

No citizen is safe from systematic violations. There, it is forbidden to disagree, criticize or speak out against Maduro’s abuses. All under the most absolute impunity; after all, orders come from the summit of a power already corrupted by the will for decades.

Denouncing this regime remains the obligation of everyone, especially their Latin American neighbors. It is intolerable that crimes continue to be committed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, in the name of supposed “socialist” ideals that, in fact, only serve to enslave and humiliate the people themselves.