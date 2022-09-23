Government predicts that accounts will have the first surplus in eight years in 2022 | Economy

The Ministry of Economy estimated this Thursday (22) that the government’s accounts will register a primary surplus of R$ 13.5 billion this year.

The primary balance indicates that the government should spend less than the year’s revenue, not counting public debt expenditures.

If confirmed, an eight-year trajectory with the accounts in the red will be interrupted.

Federal Government Accounts In R$ billion, values ​​adjusted for inflation up to December Source: National Treasure

Last year, the government recorded a fiscal deficit of R$35.073 billion, according to figures from the National Treasury Department. When corrected for inflation, the hole totaled R$ 37.9 billion.

Account behavior in 2022

In 2022, the public accounts have benefited, mainly, from the good behavior of the collection. From January to July, in inflation-adjusted values, the collection totaled R$ 1.309 trillion, a new record for the period. The National Treasury historical series begins in 1995.

In addition, the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said at the end of July that the ministry asked federal state-owned companies to consider paying more dividends to the government in 2022 to compensate for extra expenses created in this election year.

At the same time, expenses are contained by the spending ceiling rule, which limits disbursements to the variation of the previous year’s inflation.

Despite the positive result estimated for this year, economists estimate that this improvement is temporary, as the accounts will return to the red in 2023.

According to next year’s budget proposal, sent to the National Congress at the end of August, the estimate for next year is a deficit of R$ 65.9 billion.

Furthermore, next year’s budget proposal does not contemplate a series of “fiscal risks”, that is, proposals that will result in a further worsening of public accounts if implemented. see below.

The budget proposal provides a forecast for Auxílio Brasil of R$ 405, below the current value of R$ 600. However, in the message sent to Congress along with the budget proposal, the government informs that it will work to keep the aid in R$ 600 next year, but without explaining how. The main candidates for the Planalto also inform that they will work to increase the benefit. A larger benefit implies more spending and, consequently, a higher fiscal deficit.

The budget project does not include the correction of the Income Tax table. Candidates in the presidential race promise to bridge this gap by the end of the year. If the measure is implemented, there will be a loss of revenue in relation to the estimated amount and an increase in the fiscal gap.

The budget proposal includes R$ 11.7 billion for the readjustment of civil servants, which would provide a linear increase (for all categories) of about 5%. However, the civil service asks for a greater readjustment, which can be granted by the new management, in 2023. If a more generous increase is approved, the fiscal hole will also be greater.

The growth forecast for the Brazilian economy in 2023 was maintained at 2.5%. In a scenario of slowdown in the world economy, with a strong possibility of recession, the financial market estimates a much smaller expansion for Brazil: 0.50%. The lower the growth, the less revenue grows and the greater the deficit.

Candidates for President of the Republic have promised to increase the volume of investments for the coming years, which can also put pressure on the deficit in public accounts.