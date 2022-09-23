Government will close accounts in the blue for the first time in 8 years

The Ministry of Economy revised the projection for this year’s public accounts: it went from a deficit of R$59.3 billion to a positive balance of R$13.5 billion. It represents an improvement of R$ 72.9 billion in relation to the previous projection. The reason: increased tax collection and cost containment.

If confirmed, the projection for the primary result (which excludes financial expenses) will be the best in 8 years. Since 2014, Brazil has had a negative balance (deficit) in public accounts. Here is the full text (1 MB).

Here is the historical series of the primary result, as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product:

For 2023, however, the government expects the country to have a deficit again because of the increase in expenses, such as the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and an update in the Income Tax table.

BLOCK IN BUDGET

Even with the improvement in revenues, the government announced a blockage of BRL 2.6 billion in this year’s Budget, raising the total amount blocked to BRL 10.5 billion. This expenditure retention is to comply with the spending ceiling (rule that limits the growth of public expenditures to inflation).

According to the government, there was an increase in expenses in the area of ​​Social Security (pensions and continued benefit) in the range of R$ 8 billion.

On the other hand, there was a sharp drop in expenses with subsidies, subsidies and Proagro (R$ – 3 billion), a reduction in salary payments (R$ 1 billion) and in the volume of precatories.

From the total amount blocked now:

BRL 4.13 billion – are from the rapporteur’s amendment, money that congressmen can decide the destination;

– are from the rapporteur’s amendment, money that congressmen can decide the destination; BRL 3.26 billion – are defrayed by the federal government;

– are defrayed by the federal government; BRL 474 millions – are from commission amendments.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago said that tax collection is “very strong” and the next report, which should be released in 2 months, should surprise everyone.

Colnago mentioned that the Union transferred R$ 464.0 billion (4.8% of GDP) to states and municipalities. The percentage is the highest in the historical series.

The government expects that public debt in relation to the size of GDP will be at 76.7%, which represents a drop compared to 2021 (80.3% of GDP).

Colnago said that BNDES will return to the National Treasury money that was lent to the bank in the past. Caixa Econômica Federal must also make a small return. He stated that the projection could be even more positive.