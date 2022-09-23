GTA 6: young man who attacked Rockstar and Uber is arrested in London

London police last night arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of cyber-attacks. The young man is most likely responsible for leaking the GTA 6 build and hacking Uber last week.

The information that the suspect is really responsible for the recent cases came from journalist Matthew Keys. He disclosed on Twitter today (23) that a source informed that the boy is the one who would have invaded Rockstar and the private transport app company.

According to UK police, the teenager remains in custody and was being investigated by the National Cyber ​​Crime Unit (NCCU).

UPDATE: @CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies. https://t.co/lLHX2cpGfA $UBER — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

Besides the NCCU, the teenager was being investigated by the FBI in the United States. The detail had already been released by Uber, which revealed that the case was also in the sights of the US Department of Justice.

The suspect used nicknames such as “teapottuberhacker” and “White” on hacker forums and has connections with the Lapsus Group, one of the most popular cybercriminal collectives today.

With little information available, British police are expected to provide more details about the arrest in the coming hours. O voxel will update the text as soon as the authorities speak about it.