Had coffee and felt like going to the bathroom? Cause is worrying?

Some people, when drinking coffee, feel almost immediately the urge to go to the bathroom. But why does this happen? Even though it is such a popular drink, not many reasons are known for this symptom, but there are some ideas for this reason.

The caffeine powder, in theory, accelerates our energy, making us more awake and attentive to what happens in everyday life. However, feeling like going to the bathroom right after drinking coffee shouldn’t be a consequence of drinking, but it happens more often than we think. Understand why this occurs and if we really should be concerned about this fact.

I drank coffee and felt like going to the bathroom. And now?

There aren’t many studies on the urge to go to the bathroom after drinking coffee. But one of the reasons for this could be the acceleration of bowel movements that caffeine causes. Some studies have even revealed that coffee may be more effective for inducing bowel movements than warm water.

However, these studies did not compare caffeinated and decaffeinated powders. Therefore, there is no idea if this can be caused by some compound in the coffee. Still, as nothing has been completed, in theory, there’s nothing to worry about.

What can drinking coffee cause?

If going to the bathroom after drinking coffee is not a cause for concern, the same cannot be said for high caffeine consumption. One of the problems that too much powder can cause is colon contractions. A study carried out by the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, in the United States, showed that coffee can stimulate colonic motor activity minutes after consumption. This acceleration increased four minutes after drinking unsweetened black coffee, with the effect lasting for at least 30 minutes.

The research concluded that coffee affects the colon through a “gastrocolic mechanism”, that is, it triggers the nervous system causing contraction in the region and the urge to evacuate. According to the researchers, melanoidins, compounds formed during coffee roasting, contain dietary fiber. This, in theory, helps with digestion and prevents constipation.

The study also revealed that coffee also appears to stimulate the release of gastrin, a hormone that aids in the production of gastric acid, aiding in the digestion of food, but also stimulating colonic activity.

