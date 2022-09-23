Heartbeats at 6 weeks are ‘manufactured sounds’

the former deputy Stacey Abrams (Democrat-Georgia) said the heartbeat of a six-week-old baby is not real, but a “manufactured, engineered sound” to take away women’s rights. The information was disclosed, on Wednesday, 21, in a video published on the social networks of the Republican party.

“There are no heartbeats in six weeks,” said the former parliamentarian, while participating in a question-and-answer panel. “It’s a fabricated sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body in her place.”

Stacey is on a new election campaign, but this time she wants to become governor of the state, after losing the 2018 election. According to the non-profit organization Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), a baby’s heart begins to beat actively for around six weeks of gestation. Between conception and the baby’s birth, your heart will beat about 54 million times, the CLI reported.

“While some people falsely claim that a preborn baby at six weeks’ gestation is just a clump of cells, science demonstrates that the baby is already a complex human being,” said Dr Tara Sander Lee, researcher and director of CLI , in an interview with the daily wire. “A pre-born baby’s heart is beating actively at six weeks and will have beat nearly 16 million times in 15 weeks. In fact, at six weeks pregnant, the baby’s heart rate is around 98 beats per minute, which can be easily detected by ultrasound.”

Stacey’s speech could be referring to the argument that the heartbeat of a baby at six weeks’ gestation can be described as “cardiac activity”, since the child’s heart does not yet have the necessary four chambers formed. However, the former parliamentarian did not make this clear in her statement.

On social media, many netizens were outraged by the Democrat. “Stacey Abrams is advocating a theory here that ultrasound machines were designed by a cabal of men to purposely manufacture a sonic beat in order to convince women to carry on unwanted pregnancies,” wrote Stephen L. Miller, columnist for New York Post.

Already the editor of daily wire Ben Shapiro, stated that the former parliamentarian denies science and life. “She’s not just a denier of elections, she’s a denier of science and life,” he wrote.