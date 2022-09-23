How did Claudia Raia get pregnant at 55? Husband of the actress, Jarbas Homem de Mello opens the game about pregnancy

Claudia Raia announced her third pregnancy last Monday (19) and since then, many doubts have arisen about how the actress managed to get pregnant at age 55. Behind the scenes of the Bibi Ferreira Award, where the muse made her first public appearance after the revelation, Jarbas Homem de Mello gave an interview to the program “A Tarde é Sua” and revealed that his wife had already undergone artificial insemination.

“Our relationship does not depend on a child to be fertile, for this relationship to be lasting and such, but we always talked about having children, so much so that Claudia had her eggs frozen. And now, it happened and we are very happy. We tried to have an insemination that didn’t work and now it happened because God wanted“, said Jarbas, who did not deny that he felt panic when he found out he was going to be a father at 53.

THIRD CHILD OF CLAUDIA RAIA MUST HAVE ITALIAN NAME

Known for having launched fashion with Enzo and Sophia, Claudia has already generated expectations with the choice of the name of her third child. Still in an interview with “A Tarde é Sua”, Jarbas assured that the baby still doesn’t have a name, but there are already options.

“We don’t have a name chosen yet because we still don’t know the sex of the baby either. So, we have several pre-chosen names. We’ll continue with the Italian names that Claudia likes a lot. There’s Enzo, there’s to Sophia… So now we don’t know if it’s going to be Pietra, Pietro, Matteo. There are several Italian names that we want to give our son“, revealed Jarbas.