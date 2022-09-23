How did Jeffrey Dahmer, serial killer who won a series on Netflix, die?

Understand how was the final fate of one of the most dangerous serial killers in the world!

If you follow the series’ universe closely, you must have noticed that in the last week the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has appeared quite often in the media. That’s because the Netflix launched Dahmer: An American Cannibala series starring Evan Peters and created by Ryan Murphy, which deals with the heinous crimes that Jeffrey has committed for years. This raises a question: how Jeffrey Dahmer died?

Before proceeding, it is always good to remember that, as it is a real story, the content may contain sensitive themes regarding violent and perverse acts. Be warned if you don’t feel comfortable reading such reports.

Jeffrey Dahmer is not known as one of the most terrible serial killers of the world for nothing: their crimes involved perverse acts that came to involve cannibalism and necrophilia, for example. Still, the criminal managed to stay away from prison for about 13 years since the first victim and did not receive the death penalty after being arrested by the US justice.

So how did he die? Jeffrey Dahmer was beaten to death per Christopher Scarvera fellow prisoner of the serial killerin November 28, 1994. Dahmer was trapped in Columbia Correctional Facilitya prison institution Wisconsin (USA), since 1992 (via StyleCaster).

Dahmer’s safety at the scene was a major concern of the on-site team due to the heinous crimes he had committed. According to The New York Times, the serial killer he spent much of his time in prison isolated from other people, but that didn’t stop there were some attempts to assassinate him in the meantime.

Also enjoy: