How long would it take to “drive” to the edge of the universe?

Imagine if there were a highway crossing the entire observable universe, as if we were in a work by Douglas Adams (author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy). Also imagine if we could travel all this road in an ordinary car. What would this journey be like and how long would it last?

Fortunately, someone already figured it out and asked Randall Munroe, who promptly responded with scientific rigor. This dynamic — absurd questions asked by readers and scientific answers — is the subject of her blog What if and her two books of the same name.

Let’s get to the facts: the edge of the observable universe is 434,522,880,000,000,000,000,000 km away. Since the highway is probably not very busy (not everyone would be motivated to take this trip), we can assume that you will be traveling at 104.61 km/h.

At that speed, it would take you 480,000,000,000,000,000 years to reach your destination. To save characters and make the text more pleasant, we can reduce this number to its equivalent 4.8 × 10¹⁷. This corresponds to 35 million times the current age of the universe.

Logarithmic-scale artist’s conception of the observable universe (Image: Pablo Carlos Budassi)

If you’re still up for the journey, we’ve got a few more numbers — not to discourage you, but to prepare you. We’re talking 46.1 billion light-years away, and to spend just the time predicted above, you might want a self-driving car so you can sleep. The problem is that there are a lot of objects “flying” (or orbiting, to be technically correct) through space.

A self-driving vehicle would be a big advantage for passing through the asteroid belt, for example. Although they are quite far apart (on a human scale), their movements are fast, and you can miscalculate when you cross their path.

Also, the chance of driving by yourself without an accident would be about 1 in 10¹⁰^¹⁵. This is about the same as the probability of a monkey writing the entire US Library of Congress using a typewriter, without typos, 50 times in a row.

Let’s say you use a gasoline car. In that case, you’d run 53.11 km per gallon and need a moon-sized fuel tank to get to the edge of the universe. It would also be prudent to go through about 30 quintillion oil changes, so the engine oil container would have the volume of the Arctic Ocean.

Representation of a dark brown dwarf, similar to what astronomers assume white dwarfs will become in the future (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

If traveling through the Solar System at the speed of light is tedious enough, the journey through interstellar and intergalactic space doesn’t promise much entertainment. So maybe you want to bring along some audiobooks and podcasts. The problem is that it won’t even last to the edge of the Solar System.

Once you reach the edge of the observable universe, there will be nothing to explore—no planets, stars, or bright galaxies. Only black holes and the corpses of low-mass stars will be wandering lonely in a huge cosmic graveyard. The dim, cool stars, called black dwarfs, are what will be left of the hot white dwarfs.

Scientists don’t know what’s beyond the observable universe, which is just as far as we can see with the most powerful telescopes. In fact, that’s why nobody knows the shape of the cosmos. It could be a sphere or even a torus. It will be up to you to discover and deal with the fact that there is no one else to share this knowledge with.

Source: Good Question