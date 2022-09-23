How many millionaires are there in Brazil?

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse, released a study this Tuesday (20) pointing out that, in 2026, the number of people with wealth of at least US$ 1 million (R$ 51 million) around the world will grow 40%, totaling 87.5 million – about 62.5 million more people than last year. According to the Global Wealth Report 2022, the numbers will grow faster in emerging economies.

The United States leads the ranking, with 24.4 million millionaires in 2021. According to the survey, despite the number in lower-income countries still being far below North American or European levels, the numbers are expected to accelerate. over the next five years, check out:

Number of millionaires in Brazil expected to double by 2026







In 2021, the year of the study, Brazil had 266,000 millionaires – a difference of 28.5% compared to the 207,000 registered in 2020. By 2026, however, this number should grow 115%, totaling 572,000 millionaires in the country.

Brazil ranks 2nd in the Global Wealth Inequality Index

Global wealth inequality has consequently also increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. For the study, countries such as Brazil provided relief from the health crisis, but in most cases it was limited. “This means that younger people who were more vulnerable to job loss would likely have reduced their savings, incurred more debt and decreased wealth,” the study says.

According to data from Credit Suisse, the share that corresponds to 1% of the richest population in Brazil holds almost half of the national wealth, with 49.3%. The analysis also points out that among the ten countries listed, Brazil is second only to Russia in the comparison between the gains of the richest and the rest of the population, with 58.6%.

A survey by Serasa Experian points out that the number of indebted people in Brazil hit a record in July 2022, totaling 6.7 million Brazilians with a negative CPF. The scenario is worrying, especially for young people between 26 and 40 years old, who make up the majority of those in debt.

