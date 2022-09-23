how much BRL 1,000, BRL 5,000 and BRL 10,000 earn in the Treasury – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The Treasury Selic should continue to offer yields above inflation in the coming months

The Treasury Direct bond closely monitors interest rate variations, without risk and with daily liquidity

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) kept the economy’s basic interest rate unchanged for the first time after 12 meetings. The monetary authority decided, this Wednesday (21), to keep the Selic at 13.75% per year – the same level defined last month.

The maintenance was widely expected by the market and may indicate a possible end to the monetary tightening cycle. However, the beginning of interest rate cuts is still not entirely clear. That is, the Selic may remain high for some time before effectively starting to fall. See the opinion of 5 important names in the market.

According to Felipe Mirando, CEO of the Empiricus Group, the expectation is that the first interest rate cut will only take place in the second half of next year. Until then, one of the investments most benefiting from the double-digit rate is the Treasury Selic, a floating-rate Treasury Direct bond that closely monitors interest rate variations, without risk and with daily liquidity.

“In terms of investments, I like the floating rate, I like the Selic Treasury. It seems that we want to be very sophisticated, take the tip from the brother-in-law, the action that no one knows or the cryptocurrency of the moment. But in fact, 13.75% is high, with daily liquidity, without risk and without the investor having to do much”, points out Miranda, about the bond’s yield based on the interest rate.

In fact, the Selic Treasury is paying a good return to investors, even when deducting the income tax rate (IR). An investment of BRL 1,000, for example, would yield BRL 136.50 gross and BRL 112.61 net in 12 months (considering an IR of 17.5% for the period)

When it comes to real return (above inflation), the security also performs well: considering the estimated inflation of 6% for 2022 in the Focus Bulletin, the net return of the Selic Treasury is 4.96%. The survey was carried out by Bernardo Pascowitch, founder of Yubb, at the request of the E-Investor.

