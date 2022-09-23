How much does it cost to eat in the best pizzerias in the world? | Tourism and Travel

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

For those who have no plans to leave the country for now, check at the end of the article how much it costs to taste the dough in pizzerias in São Paulo that entered the Italian ranking.

€6 to €13 – approximately from R$30 to R$66

2 of 9 Pizzaiolo awarded Francesco Martucci is located in Repairs, Italy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Francesco Martucci Award-winning pizzaiolo Francesco Martucci is located in Conserta, Italy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Francesco Martucci

Elected the best pizzeria in the world by the ranking, “I Masanielli” by award-winning pizzaiolo Francesco Martucci is located in Conserta, Italy.

The customer will find options with an avant-garde approach, but without abandoning the solid Italian tradition. On site, pizzas are cooked at three temperatures.

Baked pizzas with classic flavors of “Margherita” and “Napoletana” start at €6.

The most expensive on the menu is the “Domenica” (13 €), which has a special tomato sauce that is cooked for 10 hours.

Una Pizza Napoletana – 1st place (United States)

US$ 16 to US$ 19 – approximately from R$ 82 to R$ 100

3 of 9 Pizza prepared at Una Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction/ Anthony Mangieri Pizza prepared at Una Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction/ Anthony Mangieri

“Una Pizza Napoletana” also came in 1st place. According to the guide’s description, the pizza maker in charge of the house, Anthony Mangieri, is a true pioneer of the Neapolitan style in the United States.

The focus of the house, which is in New York, is for pizzas with natural yeast. The pizzeria is also careful to bake only three pizzas at a time in the wood-fired oven.

The menu has classic pizzas, with toppings, specials and sweets. The “Marinara” ($16), with tomato, oregano, garlic and basil, and the “Filetti” ($19), which comes with buffalo mozzarella, are among the menu options.

Peppe Pizzeria – 3rd place (France)

€12 to €21 – approximately from R$60 to R$106

4 of 9 Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, France — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Peppe Pizzeria Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, France — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Peppe Pizzeria

Peppe Cutraro, former chef at Big Mamma, is in charge of the kitchen at “Peppe Pizzeria”, located in Paris, France.

In the award description, critics cite the traditional “Margherita” (€12) as “large and smoky with the colors of the sun and the smell of summer”.

The most expensive option on the menu is the “Queen Tartufo” (21 €), which is prepared with truffle cream, mushrooms and grilled hazelnuts.

50 Kalò – 4th place (Italy)

€5 to €9.5 – approximately from R$25 to R$50

5 of 9 Pizza “Marinara” from “50 Kalò” by Ciro Salvo — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram 50 Kalò Pizza “Marinara” from “50 Kalò” by Ciro Salvo — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram 50 Kalò

Ciro Salvo’s “50 Kalò” in Naples, Italy, brings together classic and creative pizzas on its menu.

The “Marinara” (5 €) is stuffed with organic tomatoes, oregano, olive oil and basil, and described by the restaurant as a dish that combines “simplicity and complexity at the same time”.

There are also pizzas with vegetables (with prices up to €9.50), such as those with zucchini cream or tomato sauce with green peppers.

At the awards, the house won a special mention for providing a “professional and at the same time friendly” service and for being a “cozy and bright” place.

10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – 5th place (Italy)

€6 to €10 – approximately from R$30 to R$50

6 of 9 Pizza from the “10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria”, which is located in Italy — Photo: Disclosure Pizza from “10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria”, which is located in Italy — Photo: Disclosure

Diego Vitagliano is part of the new generation of Neapolitan pizzaiolos that combine tradition and innovation. Its two pizzerias are located in the Bagnoli and Pozzuoli region of Naples, Italy.

The award organizers cite “the quality of the pizzas, light, tasty and always filled with top quality ingredients and oils that enhance the flavors always in good balance”.

The menu is divided between “Marinare”, “Margherite” and other pizzas. The pizzeria also offers 18 types of gluten-free pizza, with spaces installed in the pizzeria to avoid any type of contamination.

Canadian family travels the world before children go blind

‘World’s 50 Best’: at least four Brazilian restaurants are among the 100 best in the world

In Brazil there is also award-winning pizza

You can also enjoy the São Paulo pizzerias awarded in the Top 100 of the Italian guide. Check below the average values ​​of national restaurants.

7 of 9 Pizza Marguerita from “A Pizza da Mooca” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pizza Marguerita from “A Pizza da Mooca” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Brazilian best placed in the international ranking (77th), “A Pizza da Mooca” offers different flavors with options of 4 to 6 pieces.

One of the darlings of the award’s critics is the caprese with buffalo mozzarellawhat It costs R$48 for the 4-piece option and R$68 for the 6-piece option.

The traditional Marguerita, on the other hand, costs R$ 42 (4 pieces) or R$ 66 (6 pieces).

Opened in 2011, the house has units in the Mooca and Pinheiros neighborhoods and works with ingredients from local producers and traders. The dough is made with Italian flour.

8 of 9 Pizza by Leggera Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pizza from Leggera Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The second best placed Brazilian pizzeria (83rd), “Leggera Pizza Napoletana” has a menu with award-winning pasta in Brazil and worldwide.

One of them is the “La Divina Commedia”which received a prize from the Italian Pizza Festival Napoli contest in 2014. The pasta, which can be enjoyed by BRL 54it takes buffalo mozzarella, basil, parmesan, smoked provola, spicy cured sausage, caramelized red onion, parmesan and olive oil.

already the “Marinara” is a flavor that is a little more affordable (R$42), but which is also awarded. It was elected the best pizza in São Paulo by Paladar Estadão 2022. The dough is filled with tomato sauce, oregano, basil, garlic and olive oil.

9 of 9 Classic pizza from “QT Pizza Bar” — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks Classic pizza from “QT Pizza Bar” — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Finally, the “QT Pizza Bar”, in the Cerqueira César neighborhood, which appeared in 99th place, also innovates on the menu.

The most expensive pizza in the place is the “Burrata” (R$ 101), which, in addition to the cheese, it takes tomato sauce, raw ham and gremolataa traditional condiment of Italian culture.

One of the critics’ favorites of the award is the “molasses”, made with goat cheese, Flor di Latte and truffled honey, and can be enjoyed for R$ 60 a unit.

According to the description of the award, the pizzas are served with excellent fermentation.