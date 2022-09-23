How Sega solved the drift problem… in 1996

In terms of hardware, the sega is seen to this day as a company ahead of its time, which several times paid the price for wanting to innovate before the market, and consumers, were ready for the news.

One such development involves a simple solution, implemented almost 30 years ago, that solved a very common problem today: the drift in analog controls, which is a hell of a console owners from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

The problem, which tends to manifest itself in modern controls very early on, is impossible to occur in the Saturn’s 3D Control Pad, released with Nights into Dreams in 1996, or its “offspring”, the standard Dreamcast controller.

How did Sega achieve such a feat? It was quite simple, actually, considering the company’s origins, an arcade game developer.

Sega, SNK and the Arcades

The Sega Saturn hit the Japanese market in November 1994, and among the games from the first round of releases, and the accessories that hit stores along with the 32-bit console, was the Virtua Stick. This was a controller based on the levers and buttons of Arcade cabinets, developed specifically for players to enjoy Virtua Fighter in the comfort of home, with the maximum possible fidelity.

At the time, Arcade controllers for home consoles were nothing new, even the NES had its own, but in common, they were all accessories sold separately. The only manufacturer that offered the 100% Arcade experience at home, with levers as standard control, was SNK, when it launched the Neo Geo AES, which had the exact same hardware as the MVS (Arcade board), without even taking .

What SNK did, and what Sega didn’t use at the time, was to import the solution used to capture the player’s movements, which was the same one adopted in Arcades since forever. In the AES control, the commands were captured by microcontrollers, which read the electrical impulses according to the position in which the player moved the joystick.

This is not only a good approach, it is also essential as it prevents wear and tear. If an Arcade machine used a potentiometer on the lever, the stress inflicted would cause the drift to appear in two strokes.

The Virtua Stick, on the other hand, employed a simpler and cheaper solution: like console controllers like the Atari 2600, it used a membrane, just like a regular keyboard, to transmit the pressure of the lever movement to the board, which is not an ideal method.

Remember, Sega was born as a company that developed games for Arcade, as was SNK, but their approach differed greatly when it came to controls similar to cases for the home user. However, the Japanese company would do it differently two years from now.

nights3D and a new approach

In July 1996, Sonic Team introduced a new game for the Saturn, Nights into Dreams. Produced by Yuji Naka (who tried with Underworld balance a spiritual sequel, which did not excite), it offered real gameplay in three dimensions, but as the original console controller was digital, it was necessary to develop an analog joystick to accompany it.

released with nights, the 3D Control Pad took a different approach from the Virtua Stick, basically a miniaturized version of the cabinet controls for Arcade. Instead of microcontrollers, there were sensors on the board.

The directional had a spring and a magnet, conditioned in a set fixed to the secondary plate by clips, but other than that, there was no other type of connection, such as wires and solders. The sensors read the magnet’s movements and translated them into commands, with high responsiveness.

In fact, the absence of direct connections between the analog control and the board, which reads the commands without physical connections, makes the 3D Control Pad immune to drift, as there is nothing to wear out.

By way of comparison, the potentiometer implemented in the controls of current consoles, the Alps RKJXV Thumb Sticker, has a life cycle of only 2 million cycles (movements), a mark that, according to the website iFixit, can be achieved between 4 and 7 months of use, playing just 2 hours a day. After that drift is inevitable, no matter if it’s a Joy-Con, a DualSense, or an Xbox Elite Series 2.

Dreamcast, zero drift by default

Unfortunately, the 3D Control Pad, called in Brazil 3D Joystick by TecToy, was not successful because it was an optional accessory, and at the time, 3D games were rare and controls were not prepared to deal with analog and digital commands simultaneously. Just remember that the Dual Analog Controller and the first two DualShock, from Sony, came with a button to turn off the levers.

However, in November 1998 (September 1999 in the West), Sega decided to implement the solution used for the analog 3D Control Pad in the standard Dreamcast controller. The reason was simple, the 128-bit console would allow, for the first time and without margin of error, to reproduce with absolute perfection their own Arcade games, including the most recent ones developed for the NAOMI board, in addition to perfect ports of the CPS-3 from Capcom (Street Fighter III), and SNK’s Neo Geo MVS/AES, among others (Soul Caliburfor example).

In addition to providing more motion fidelity with analog, the wireless approach eliminates wear and tear issues that don’t exist. Any Dreamcast controller, even when used to the limit, is unable to suffer from drift, although it presents other problems; triggers were a constant source of headaches.

The big question is: if Sega’s drift solution was definitive, why didn’t other manufacturers implement it?

I can think of two reasons. The first involves patents, in which the house of Sonic would have secured rights to the technology, so that whoever wanted to use it would be obliged to pay royalties to Sega.

The second, which is also not so difficult to have happened, is the cost of production. A third-party potentiometer, which Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft may well buy for pennies a unit, combined with today’s China-centric manufacturing, violently drives down the price for manufacturers.

It’s possible that the wireless sensors on the Dreamcast controller, now present on each console by default, unlike the Saturn’s 3D Control Pad that was sold separately, drove up production costs even further, and helped complicate the financial situation even further. from Sega, which forced it out of the console market in 2001.

We can only imagine if, if Sega hadn’t almost gone bankrupt at the time, and continued to release consoles in the following years, if its solution to the drift would remain exclusive to its products, or would end up being adopted by the competition; maybe today, no one would be suffering from controls drift.