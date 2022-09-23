How to download the digital version of the 2022 World Cup Album?

World Cup season has already created the custom of collecting figurines to complete the TheCup album. The sticker album was released on August 19th and that same week the digital version of this album was also released. Therefore, in today’s article we are going to talk a little more about this novelty and how it works.

2022 World Cup digital album

The world cup album, in addition to its traditional version, also has a digital version that can be accessed from any browser or by application, being available only on Android. This version aims to encourage international transactions, enabling interaction with players from different parts of the world.

Check now how the digital album works and how to get it:

1. How does the 2022 World Cup digital album work?

The virtual sticker collection will provide 12 stickers for each of the 32 participating teams. Collectors will also have access to “Team Believers” and “Fan Stickers” – Coca Cola stickers. Such figurines will be found on the brand’s products, as on the label. To obtain them on the digital platform, the player will need to scan the sticker and exchange it for the digital items in the application.

This partnership also provided Coca Cola customers with some extra in-game benefits – which can also come in some of their products. In addition, the sticker of the world mascot will be available in the digital album – – La’eeb, Arabic word meaning “very skilled player” -, which will be the logo of the album and the Cup ball.

Finally, the digital version also brought as a novelty the so-called golden figurines. To obtain them, the user will have to complete some challenges in the application – invite friends to the game, open some envelopes, etc. All teams will have at least one golden sticker.

2. How to download the 2022 digital version?

The digital album can be accessed through any browser on the FIFA website. On the website will be available the option to download the album. Also, Android users can download the album app from the Play Store. The app is not yet available for iPhone, so App Story users should stay tuned for news.