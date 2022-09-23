How to maintain mental health amid market demands?

A survey carried out by the Center for Studies in Organizations and People (NEOP) of Fundação Getulio Vargas showed that more than 43% of people have reported that they are overloaded with work. The study showed that the main reason that professionals are having their mental health shaken is the pressure they are imposing for results, as well as the belief that they need to always be available for the company.

These and other reasons end up causing a loss of motivation in activities that were previously pleasurable. Individuals end up acquiring a feeling that they no longer know each other, that they no longer know how to control their emotions. It is not for nothing that it is so important to know how to deal with the current demands of the job market, since we must not give up our well-being.

So, be aware of some important points to get there.

Recognize the signals your body sends out

This is one of the main alerts! We need to learn to recognize them in order to take the first step.

One of the main red flags is emotional out of control. It occurs in, for example, crying and despair at times when such a reaction is not appropriate, losing interest in activities that you used to enjoy doing, a drastic increase or decrease in appetite, decreased immunity, muscle pain and some others.

These are some of the most common and easiest signs to detect.

There are some cases where they are more difficult to notice. See the situation of people with burnout. They show an extreme dedication to work, but this ends up triggering mental exhaustion.

organize your time

This is an important step. Organizing your entire day, your tasks, the deadline you need to deliver them, the importance of each task and the time you will need to perform them is fundamental. Another important point is to also organize your work time with what it should be for you to carry out other activities that are good for you.

And now we go from physical activities, hobbies, sports, meditation and many other things.

Charging results can affect mental health

Many companies adopt goals. This practice constantly leads to some negative effects on the mental health and well-being of the employees, as it leads to excessive charging that results in physical and mental fatigue.

A tip that psychologist Renata gives to these workers is: “Try not to equate your personal worth with the fact that you need to achieve goals”. Therefore, keep in mind that it is important that they must be defined in agreement between employees and the company.

Prioritize your sleep

Sleep has many positive benefits. Everyone knows that the ideal is to rest for up to eight hours a day, because sleep is the period your body has to recover from the busy day and physical exhaustion. If sleep is not up to date, it can open the door to other weaknesses in your physical and emotional state, such as anxiety and low performance.

If you feel that you cannot do this alone, you can find support in the Unified Health System (SUS). Go to a Basic Health Units (UBS) and talk about your symptoms and how you are feeling at the moment. There is also a specialized service, such as the Worker’s Health Reference Center (Cerest). If you prefer, you can also look for a doctor or psychologist of your choice to ask for guidance.