Hyundai celebrates 10 years with engine production

Hyundai is celebrating 10 years of its factory in Piracicaba, in the center of the state of São Paulo, where it produces the HB20, HB20S and Creta models.

However, the unit is only now starting to produce engines in the country, previously imported from South Korea.

After 1.7 million cars were manufactured at the plant, Hyundai invested R$ 500 million to make its engines, thus ensuring better service to national demand.

Euisun Chung, Worldwide Executive Chair of the Hyundai Motor Group, says: “Brazil was the geographically furthest nation from our headquarters and was the most challenging choice due to its immense area, large population, vast natural resources and high automotive market potential, both in domestic sales and as an export hub”.

Chung continues, “After ten years, we are witnessing the success of our business expansion in this country and the Central and South America region. Unquestionably, Hyundai Motor Brasil has played a key role in our sustainable growth.”

Ken Ramirez, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor for Brazil and Central and South America, says: “The past ten years have witnessed an incredible story of true leadership, great passion and a deep connection between two nations, two cultures.”

Ramirez concludes: “The Hyundai brand has walked hand in hand with the Brazilian people and completely changed the history of the country’s automotive industry, setting new standards in quality, innovation and equipment level in automobiles with our iconic products, HB20 and Creta, proudly produced in Piracicaba”.

About the engines, Hyundai reveals that the new engine factory has a built area of ​​17,721 m² and took just over a year to complete.

Its initial production capacity is 70,000 engines a year, which will be manufactured by 256 new employees. This is Hyundai’s 13th engine plant in the world and the first in Latin America.