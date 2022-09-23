‘I don’t want to die’: the account of Russians who fled Putin’s summons | Ukraine and Russia

In the arrivals area of ​​Yerevan airport in Armenia, Sergei looks haggard and exhausted after hurriedly fleeing Russia with his son for fear of being sent to the front in Ukraine.

The 44-year-old, who prefers not to mention his surname, is one of thousands of Russians who have left their country since the invasion of Ukraine, a phenomenon that appears to have increased since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Wednesday of a partial mobilization of reservists.

Authorities have said 300,000 reservists will be called up, but many Russians fear a much larger mobilization.

“The situation in Russia made me decide to leave. Yes, we left Russia because of the mobilization,” Sergei said. His 17-year-old son Nikolai agrees: “We decided not to wait until we were drafted into the army.”

He insists on the uncertainty that reigns and expresses his sadness at the events, a feeling shared by other Russians who arrived on the same flight to Armenia, a country in the Caucasus where they can stay up to 180 days without needing a visa.

“It’s not a good thing to go to war in the 21st century,” says Alexei, 39.

He doesn’t know if he will be able to return to Russia one day. “It all depends on the situation,” he says.

1 of 4 Russians arrive at the airport in Yerevan, Armenia — Photo: Karen MINASYAN / AFP Russians arrive at the airport in Yerevan, Armenia – Photo: Karen MINASYAN / AFP

Another Russian, who declined to give his name for security reasons, says he was shocked when the mobilization was announced.

“In Russia, almost nobody supports this war. It’s so painful, I just want it to end,” he says.

Since Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order, most people arriving in Yerevan are men of combat age. Many of them seemed scared and reluctant to share their reasons for leaving it all behind.

On Wednesday, more than 1,300 people were arrested across Russia in protests against the mobilization, according to specialist NGO OVD-Info.

Dmitri, 45, says he fled to Armenia with a single backpack, leaving behind his wife and two children, with no idea what he will do.

“I don’t want to go to war. I don’t want to die in this meaningless war. It’s a fratricidal war”, he says.

According to the Google Trends tool, which tracks Google search trends, the frequency of “leaving Russia” has increased nearly 100-fold after the mobilization announcement on Wednesday morning.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that reports of an exodus of Russians were “greatly exaggerated”.

However, flights from Russia, very limited and expensive since the adoption of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, sold out for the next few days to almost all destinations still available.

And on social media, many fear an imminent border closure, which would deprive Russians of any way out, including overland.

A 23-year-old project manager from Moscow told AFP on condition of anonymity that he had urgently booked a flight after the mobilization announcement, when he intended to leave Russia in October.

“I’m afraid of mobilization. I’m one of those at risk of being summoned,” he said.

Among his friends, “some went to the demonstrations (against the mobilization), because they have nothing to lose. Others examine the laws and consult lawyers to see if they run the risk of being called”, continues the young man.

According to the latest figures from the Armenian Immigration Service, in June nearly 40,000 Russians arrived in the country since the invasion of Ukraine began. In neighboring Georgia, 50,000 arrived in the same period, according to official figures.