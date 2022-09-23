I have much more freedom in the selection than at PSG

Author of one of the goals in France’s victory over Austria today, in the League of Nations, Kylian Mbappé highlighted the freedom he has for the French national team, something he doesn’t find with Paris Saint-Germain.

In the mixed zone after winning the fifth round of the national team competition, Mbappé told Frenchman “Le Parisien” that he “can walk around”. At PSG, coach Christophe Galtier asks the Frenchman to “pivot”

“I have a lot more freedom here (the French national team). I can walk around, go to space, ask for balls. In Paris it’s different, there’s not that, they ask me to pivot”, said shirt 10.

Despite the victory, the reigning Nations League and World Cup champions no longer had a mathematical chance of qualifying in the European tournament. At the moment, she is third in Group A, with 5 points.

The French team ends its participation in the League of Nations next Sunday (25), when it visits Denmark at 3:45 pm (GMT).