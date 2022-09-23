“I went to the gynecologist with suspected pregnancy and found out I had two uteruses”, says 19-year-old woman – Revista Crescer

+



When Kailane de Sena Silva, 19, from Bahia, went to the gynecologist three months ago, she arrived with a suspicion of pregnancy and left the office with the diagnosis of uterus didelphys, which is a uterine malformation characterized by the formation of two uteri. “I was scared! When I saw it on the screen, I thought I was pregnant of twins“, says the young woman.

Born in Valente (BA) and resident of Coité (BA), Kailane reported about her condition on her Instagram profile and her video reached more than 280,000 views. In an exclusive interview with GROW UPshe says that before the diagnosis she had a very irregular menstrual cycle and had severe menstrual cramps. After having a transvaginal exam, she ended up finding out that she had a uterine malformation. However, for now, she still does not know how her medical follow-up will be.

19-year-old woman has two uteruses (Photo: Personal Archive)

The baiana also reveals that she intends to get pregnant. However, she will have to plan well, because, in addition to the uterus didelphys, she has epilepsy, so she needs to talk to a doctor about stopping her medications. “I can also get pregnant in both uteruses or have a miscarriage. So, everything has to be done very calmly and cautiously”, she says. Despite the scare, Kailane is confident: “Everything will work out,” she said.

What is uterus didelphys

According to doctor Wagner Hernandez (SP), who is an obstetrician specializing in high-risk twin pregnancy, didelphic uterus occurs due to a malformation in the uterus. “Usually, there is a fusion of two structures that form the uterus, but these women end up not having this fusion and they have two cervix.”, explains the specialist.

The obstetrician also points out that many women are asymptomatic and will only discover that they have a uterine malformation when they become pregnant. In some cases, women may have one of the exits from the cervix obstructed by a vaginal septum, and thus they experience greater discomfort. In this case, it is possible that the doctor recommends surgery, however, in other cases, only a medical follow-up is carried out.

Women with a didelphys uterus can also have two vaginas, but only in some cases. To identify the malformation, it is possible to do a transvaginal ultrasound and, eventually, an MRI.

For women who want to become pregnant, careful medical follow-up is necessary, as there is a greater risk of premature birth and miscarriage. The baby may also not be in the correct position, so the woman is more likely to need a cesarean. In addition, as curious as it is, it is possible for a woman to become pregnant with twins, with a fetus in each uterus.

For women who want to avoid pregnancy, the use of a copper IUD is not recommended. As for the contraceptive indication, there is no change in dosage.

