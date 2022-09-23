Ibovespa closes up more than 2% with Copom, commodities and primary surplus; dollar and interest rates fall sharply

A rally in the last hours of trading took the Ibovespa above 114,000 points. The index had not closed at this level for five months. Meanwhile, the sentiment of risk aversion continued to put downward pressure on international stock markets. The detachment of the Brazilian stock market from abroad occurs the day after the Central Bank’s decision, which maintained the basic interest rate at 13.75%, ending the cycle of monetary tightening started in March last year.

“The debate will now focus on the time that the BC should keep interest rates at the current level”, said Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo.

For Marcela Rocha, chief economist at Claritas, Brazil managed to remain immune to the external movement today with positive domestic factors. “The BC’s decision to maintain interest rates was a relief as it ended the cycle of monetary tightening. Interest rates are at an extremely high level, but the BC still indicates that it is vigilant, not ruling out resuming increases, showing concern to anchor expectations,” she said.

The Ibovespa was also supported by its most important shares. Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) closed up more than 2% with the appreciation of iron ore and oil in the international market. The escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, in the 7-month war, has once again raised concerns about the global supply of raw materials.

The optimism of the Brazilian stock exchange also had a fiscal component, according to analysts. The Ministry of Economy, in its bimonthly report assessing expenditures and revenues, forecast a primary surplus for 2022, the first in nine years.

The Ibovespa closed trading this Thursday (22) at 114,070 points, up 1.91%. The volume traded in today’s session was R$ 33.5 billion.

Abroad, the dollar appreciated against other currencies such as the euro and pound sterling, with the global sentiment of risk aversion. Around here, the currency lost to the real. The commercial dollar closed down 1.14%, at R$ 5.114 in the purchase and sale.

The Copom’s decision also “set the price” on the entire yield curve in today’s session, with contracts operating at a sharp drop. At the after hoursDIF25 dropped 28 basis points to 11.48%, while DIF27 and DIF29 fell, respectively, 20 and 16 points, to 11.18% and 11.31%.

In New York, today’s session was marked by volatility, but the main indexes ended the day in the red. The Dow Jones fell 0.36% to 30,076 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.85% to 3,757 points; and Nasdaq was down 1.37% to 11,066 points.

Wall Street continued to reflect the decision of the American BC to raise interest rates and maintain an aggressive tone against inflation, suggesting new rate hikes. “The decision continued the view that we will have a hard landing in the US economy. To control inflation, there will be a side effect on economic activity”, says Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos.

