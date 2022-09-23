Ibovespa remains outside and retreats with fear of growth; Equatorial rises By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The index retreated this Friday, following the mood of the stock markets abroad, where concerns about the growth of global economic activity prevailed, while Equatorial (BVMF:) soared after buying Celg-D from Enel (BIT:).

At 11:47, the Ibovespa dropped 2.59% to 111,120.67 points, reducing part of the week’s high, which until the day before had surpassed 4%. Now, it accumulates a gain of 1.68%. The financial volume totaled 9.3 billion reais.

“Markets extend a downtrend after tougher decisions by the world’s main monetary authorities”, according to an analysis by Guide Investimentos, drawing particular attention to the move by the Federal Reserve in the United States.

Central banks “have raised their tone in combating inflation and the cost of doing so is falling stock markets and weaker economic activity,” they said in a note to clients.

On Wall Street, it fell 1.74%, threatening to close at a low since mid-June, with agents worried about the size of the economic slowdown in the face of the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening to contain inflation.

Figures showed on Friday that business activity in the US contracted for the third straight month in September, albeit at a slower pace, while in Europe, data pointed to a probable recession in the euro zone.

In Brazil, after the positive reception of the Central Bank’s decision to interrupt the Selic high cycle, attention should increasingly turn to the elections, just over a week away from the first round of voting.

Bradesco BBI calculates a 70% chance of sound fiscal policy after the presidential election in Brazil, which it assesses as benign for equities in the country. And reiterated its projection of 130 thousand points.

HIGHLIGHTS

– EQUATORIAL ENERGIA ON soared 7.55%, at 26.92 reais, after closing the purchase of Enel’s distributor in Goiás Celg-D, paying 1.58 billion reais and assuming debt of 5.7 billion reais.

– PETROBRAS PN (BVMF:) lost 5.76%, at 30.1 reais, pressured by the sharp decline in prices abroad, with the yield yielding 5.27%. In the sector, PRIO ON dropped 5.92% and 3R PETROLEUM ON dropped 5.26%.

– VALE ON (BVMF:) fell 2.49% to 68.28 reais, succumbing to risk aversion in the markets, despite the rise in futures in China, where the most traded contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange advanced 1.3% .

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (BVMF:) dropped 2.74%, at 28.08 reais, and BRADESCO PN (BVMF:) dropped 3.37%, at 19.81 reais, also affected by the selling movement, after a positive week in São Paulo scholarship. Until the day before, Itaú accumulated an increase of 8.2% and Bradesco advanced 7.7% in the week.

– ZAMP ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, had a decline of 6.32%, at 6.82 reais, after Mubadala canceled the public offer for the acquisition of shares (OPA) that would give it control of the Brazilian fast-food operator . The day before, the shares had already closed down 9.2%.

