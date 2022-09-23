‘Idea of ​​a nuclear conflict is totally unacceptable’, says UN Secretary-General

António Guterres opened the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on the war between Russia and Ukraine, and condemned Putin’s latest actions, including the annexation referendum of Kherson and Donbass.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during a meeting of the UN Security Council



“The idea of ​​a nuclear conflict, sometimes unthinkable, has become a matter of debate. This in itself is totally unacceptable,” said the Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization, Antonio Guterresthis Thursday, 22, when opening a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which is now in its seventh month. The statements were in response to a threat made by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, on the use of using all available means, referring to nuclear weapons. The Portuguese diplomat also warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe due to the situation at the zaporizhzhia, occupied by forces from Russia, which has been repeatedly attacked, and demanded that all bombings in its vicinity be stopped. During his speech, the Secretary-General also condemned plans to hold referendums in Ukraine’s occupied territories and warned that any annexation of territory by force is a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Guterres also denounced the horrors of the war, noting that “thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including hundreds of children, were killed or injured, mainly by Russian bombings in urban areas” and that some 14 million people had to leave their homes. “The situation can only get worse as winter approaches and the supply of gas and electricity dwindles,” he warned. The Security Council meeting on atrocities committed in Ukraine is taking place during the annual meeting of world leaders for the UN General Assembly. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 as the Security Council was meeting in New York to discuss Western concerns about such a move by Moscow. The council was unable to take any meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent member with veto power, as are the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China. Thursday’s meeting is at least the 20th time the Security Council has met to discuss Ukraine this year.

*With information from EFE and Reuters