Images show actor being assaulted by civil police and doctor son in condominium in Jacarepaguá | Rio de Janeiro

Civil Police are investigating an assault inside a condominium in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio. Security camera footage shows civil police officer Luiz Cláudio Rodrigues punching actor and presenter Dadu Santho in the garage of a building, because of a fight in the elevator with the agent’s wife.

The guy says he was the target of homophobic slurs. The policeman, in turn, says that his wife would have had her leg sandwiched by Dadu’s bicycle. the agent still claims he felt he might be assaultedand so he defended himself.

Dadu says he had never met his neighbor before, and that it all started with an argument in the building’s elevator. Security cameras recorded the officer’s wife, Lana Figueiredo, entering the 16th floor.

One floor below, Dadu was trying to get in with his bicycle. He was heading to the market, which is near the condo.

“I said, ‘You need to get to the side so I can get in.’ She looked and said: ‘I’m not coming,'” he argued.

The images show that the elevator door does not close because the bicycle wheel was still out. Finally, Dadu manages to get in and the two go down to the ground floor.

At this moment, Dadu claims to have been cursed:

“She started cursing me, accusing me, saying that no resident liked me, that I’ve had serious problems with other residents, that I shouldn’t be there,” he said.

The argument continued after he and Lana Figueiredo exited the elevator.

“She said ‘I have a husband, you’re going to pay me, you’re a bad guy'”, Dadu said.

The condominium is the same one in which councilor Renato Oliveira, mayor of Embu das Artes (SP), got involved in a riot and offended residents and an employee with racist phrases.

Dadu says that, when he returned to the building, he was surprised by Luiz Cláudio Rodrigues, who was stationed at the 53rd DP (Mesquita). The images show various aggressions.

Then, doctor Luan Figueiredo, 28 years old, son of Luiz Cláudio, arrives at the building. According to the actor, the aggression continued, now also with the participation of Luan.

“He went on top of me and kept giving me fighting blows, choking me with his legs, he tried to break my arm”

One image shows Luan holding a gun. The discussion continued, with Luiz Cláudio chasing Dadu, until the Military Police arrived at the building.

“I got my mouth all cut, my side all cut, I got purple arms, my neck was swollen. I’m too scared, I’m scared”

In a statement to the police, Lana Figueiredo said that Dadu asked her to get out of the elevator so he could get on the bike. When Lana replied that she wouldn’t make a difference the change of place. That’s why, according to her, Dadu lost control and pushed the bike, forcing her leg.

The policeman’s wife stated that the neighbor called her unhappy, crazy and unloved, and that she was afraid of being attacked.

Police officer Luiz Cláudio Rodrigues said he received a call from his wife telling the police what had happened. and that, when calling the neighbor to talk, Dadu called his wife a liar.

The policeman said he felt he could be attacked and so he defended himself and got into a physical fight. he further stated that he took off his shirt to show scratches and, at that moment, he realized that the gun was in his waist. he then said he gave the gun to his son so it wouldn’t be used by the neighbor.

The Civil Police reported that all those involved were heard at the police station, camera images were collected and the victim underwent a forensic examination. The case was referred to the Special Criminal Court.

The corporation said that an investigation will be set up to investigate his conduct.