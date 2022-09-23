In a meeting with the elderly, Lula says that, if elected, he will recreate the Ministry of Social Security | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Thursday (22) that, if elected, he will recreate the Ministry of Social Security.

“We are going to recreate the Ministry of Social Security”, said the PT member during a meeting with representatives of retired and elderly associations in São Paulo.

Lula appears in first place in polls of voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic. The most recent Ipec poll, released on Monday (19), shows the PT with 47%. President Jair Bolsonaro appears in second, with 31% (read more below).

During the campaign, the PT candidate has already made promises to create other ministries. Among the portfolios that Lula says he intends to establish are that of the Native Peoples, which would be responsible for policies aimed at indigenous people and quilombolas.

Lula has also promised to create the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Women.

In relation to the previous IPEC survey, on September 12, Lula went from 46% to 47%; Bolsonaro remained with the same percentage as then. The margin of error is two percentage points up or down.

According to Ipec, the result indicates a scenario of stability in the dispute – two weeks before the election.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) follows with 7% of intentions, the same rate as in the previous survey. Simone Tebet (MDB) had 4% of last week’s Ipec and now has 5%. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) remained with 1%.

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) were mentioned, but they do not reach 1% each.