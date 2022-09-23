In an interview with Ratinho, Lula says he considers himself a “refined socialist”

posted on 9/22/2022 9:09 PM / updated on 9/22/2022 9:16 PM



“I want to build a more harmonious world. I’ve already done that. This country was happier. Even you [Ratinho] I was happier, even you laughed more”, said Lula – (Credit: Reproduction/SBT/YouTube)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (22/09) that he considers himself “a refined socialist”. The statement took place during an interview with Programa do Ratinho, when he was asked about his political orientation.

“Argentina is doing very badly. All the countries that have linked themselves to the left are doing very badly. You say they are leftists. How are we going to do it?”, asked the presenter.

“First, I’m a machinist,” he countered. Asked whether he was on the right or on the left, Lula said: “I consider myself a citizen of the left. I consider myself a refined socialist because I defend private property, I defend freedom of organization, I defend the right to strike”, he justified.

“I want to build a more harmonious world. I’ve already done that. This country was happier. Even you [Ratinho] I was happier, even you laughed more,” he concluded.