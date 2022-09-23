In Italy, Susana Vieira impresses when she appears in a bathing suit next to her daughter-in-law: “How beautiful”

Actress Susana Vieira squandered all her beauty when she appeared in a bathing suit next to her daughter-in-law, Ketryn Goetten, during a walk

Susana Vieira(80) impressed social media followers by sharing a new photo in a bathing suit this Thursday, 22.

The actress is in Sardegna, Italy, and took advantage of a walk in the city to squander all her beauty. In the record, the artist appears wearing a low-cut swimsuit, already her daughter-in-law, Ketryn Goettenshowed off her toned body as she appeared in a bikini. “Still About Yesterday’s Beach”Susana wrote in the publication’s caption.

Followers praised the beauty of the actress and her daughter-in-law. “How beautiful”said one netizen. “Always beautiful”wrote another. “Two Wonderful”said a follower. “It’s a muse”commented a fan of the artist.

Check out the photo of Susana Vieira in a bathing suit next to her daughter-in-law:

80th birthday

Recently, Susana Vieira completed 80 years of life and celebrated the date with a party at her mansion where she lives in Rio de Janeiro. The actress received friends and family, and for the event she wore a red dress that was not basic, with a cleavage and sparkles. “AND VIVA MARIA DO CARMO AND SO MANY OTHER UNFORGETTABLE CHARACTERS THAT @susanavieiraoficial HAS ALREADY GIVEN US”she joked while showing the video imitating the opening of Senhora do Destino.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!