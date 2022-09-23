In Mar do Sertão, Deodora festoons and causes a stir with Candoca | come around

The celebration will receive Canta Pedra in its entirety, with a blogger-style coverage made by Cira (Suzy Lopes) so that no one is left out of the gossip! 🗣️🗣️ And they want to know what will happen, ciralovers? 👀
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will not be happy with the surprise of Deodora (Debora Bloch) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes) — Photo: Globo
Who will not be happy with the surprise will be the doctor, who expected to have the promised DR with Tertulinho and will receive unwanted luxury pampering. But apparently, such conversation should not happen at the party, see!
“Candoca, we’re not going to discuss the relationship at our party. Tomorrow, the two of us, alone!”, promises Tertulinho.
Tertulinho (Renato Góes) postpones important conversation with Candoca (Isadora Cruz) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Deodora will end up intervening in their conversation, defending her son’s role within the couple’s relationship. 👀
The rip is done! Hail my people, good things will come out of this ‘num’ clash! Don’t miss the episodes of Mar do Sertão.
Candoca argues with José, and Tertulinho is satisfied. Tomás sympathizes with Rosinha’s frustration with her dream of studying. Maruan explains to Tomás how he will help Rosinha study. Timbó scolds the approach between Tomás and Rosinha. Deodora approves of Lorena’s organization for the party. Tertulinho buys Latifa de Vespertino’s ring. Mirinho is interested in Laura, and Cira makes fun of his friend. Candoca is surprised by the surprise party of his wedding to Tertulinho.
