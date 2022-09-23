“In terms of casting, I don’t see…”; André sends the real live on what he thinks of Flamengo by Dorival Júnior

Volante did not stay on the fence when making an analysis of his rival, who has been considered one of the best currently in Brazil

Since Dorival Júnior took charge of the Flamengo, replacing Paulo Sousa, the positive results were again seen, with a satisfactory performance on the field, so much so that the results speak for themselves. Even seeing Palmeiras distance themselves at the tip of the Brasileirão, the Cariocas know that they can focus on the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores to close the year with a golden key.

After losing the Carioca Championship final to Fluminense, the Mais Querido has been gaining strength with the changes and has been overcoming its opponentsespecially when he manages to apply his style of play, being fatal when he creates opportunities and gaining security in the defense with the duo David Luiz and Léo Pereira increasingly intertwined.

However, a statement granted last Thursday (22) generated a lot of repercussion in Rio de Janeiro: in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter, last Thursday (22), the steering wheel Andrewone of the highlights of the Tricolor led by Fernando Diniz, spoke specifically about Rubro-Negro and revealed his team’s ‘secret’ in the classics.

“I believe that, whenever we face Flamengo, we take them out of comfort. Watching some games, the opponents are already scoring in a low line, They already come in with a lot of respect for Flamengo. I think we have to respect, but respect by pressing, playing with the ball and imposing our type of game”started, completing:

“The Flamengo team, in terms of squad, I don’t see a better team today in Brazil. It’s a very good team. But Fluminense also has a team of great quality. We have Ganso, who for me is the best player in Brazil today, we have Arias, who manages to get out of difficult situations and create solutions, and we have the top scorer in the world. We know that to compete with them we need to fight, impose ourselves and get them out of their comfort zone“concluded the young man.