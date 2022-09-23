Instagram in trouble: app has crashes and is closing by itself | Social networks

Instagram is in trouble this Thursday (22). According to reports from users on the Internet, the service has had problems since morning, when it did not allow people to log into their accounts both via the web and the app, available for download on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. Now in the afternoon, the main complaint is that the app is closing by itself. According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors the operation of online services, notifications about the instability on Instagram started to rise around 7:30 am today. To date, the site has reported more than 1,200 complaints about the social network.
In a post on the @InstagramComms account, the company acknowledged the flaw and said it was working to resolve it. “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing Instagram. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang in there,” Instagram said on Twitter.
ALSO READ: How to know who visited your Instagram? Free apps promise to show
Instagram with login error? Users report that they cannot log in — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash
Is your Instagram login also giving an error? Comment on the TechTudo Forum
Data from Google Trends, a Google tool that tracks searches in real time, indicates that queries about Instagram have been on the rise since 1:30 pm. Terms like “Instagram closing by itself”, “Instagram crashes continuously”, “Instagram unstable” and “Instagram crashed” have seen a sudden increase in the last hour.
In reports on Twitter, users claim that when they try to open Instagram, the app displays a continuous failure message and closes automatically, making it impossible to access the social network. “Is anyone else’s Instagram bugged or just mine? It’s closing all the time”, asked an internet user.
WATCH ALSO: discover 5 apps with phrases that will inspire your captions for Instagram photos
Captions for Instagram photos: 5 apps with phrases