Instagram says it solved an error that made the app close on its own this Thursday | Technology

Users around the world reported difficulties accessing Instagram this Thursday (22). The instability made the app unable to load the feed and close by itself for some people right after it was opened, but it was resolved by the social network.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have problems accessing Instagram,” the social network said in a note to g1. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The website Downdetector, which gathers reports of instability, recorded a peak of 11,000 complaints around 2 pm (Brasilia time). Notifications started dropping about 15 minutes later when the app stopped showing the error.

In the US version of Downdetector, there was a peak of 24,000 complaints about the crash on the social network. There, the reports also diminished.

The Instagram glitch became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, where users posted images about the error.

The screenshots below show that the phone’s system identifies that the Instagram app was continually crashing, but doesn’t say what would be causing the error.

