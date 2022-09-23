Inter bets on being champion in the G-7 tournament to displace Palmeiras – 09/22/2022

Internacional has the good performance in the so-called big clashes as an asset to take down Palmeiras. The team from Porto Alegre is the one that has the best performance in the matches among the teams that are in the G-7, which is the group that should have a spot in the 2023 Libertadores. Today the difference to the leadership is eight points and the hope is to decrease to two until the last round, when the two face off.

Against Palmeiras, Fluminense, Flamengo, Corinthians, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, Colorado took advantage of 55.5% of the points. The closest one is alviverde, with 51.8% against the same opponents. Flamengo, for example, has only 29.6%.

Internacional defeated Fluminense in the first round and in the return, beat Flamengo at home, and Galo, also in Beira-Rio. It drew twice with Corinthians, got a point from Hurricane at Arena da Baixada, and was surpassed by Atlético-MG, in the first round of the championship, and by the leader, at Allianz Parque.

“We are at an important moment in the competition and we have been growing. We need to take advantage of our regularity in this final sprint and we will look game by game. this journey will lead us to dispute this very important title, which Internacional hasn’t won in a long time”, explained Colorado president Alessandro Barcellos.

Since the arrival of coach Mano Menezes, Inter’s performance within the G-7 is even better and rises to 62.5%, with four wins, three draws and only one defeat. The coach’s only major setback happened against Palmeiras, in the 19th round.

Internacional will still have three more clashes between these giants of Brazilian football until the end of the championship: Flamengo, at Maracanã (5/8); Athletico-PR, in Beira-Rio (6/11); and Palmeiras, in the last round of the Brasileirão (11/13), also at home.

“The campaign is the result of a work that has been successful. And it started with the arrival of Mano in the technical command, Paulo Autuori as director of football, William Thomas as executive and a set of reformulations that we did. to bring results. The results that were always expected. We also hope that with this evolution happening we can have a better start to 2023 than we had in recent years”, added the president Alessandro Barcellos.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok