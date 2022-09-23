Internet phenomena, Augusto Braga and Casimiro inaugurate channel with visit to Neo Qumica Arena

Two internet phenomena, streamer Casimiro and luxury realtor Augusto Braga, teamed up to create a channel called Luxury Stadiums. The carioca’s first visit was to the Neo Química Arena.

The video details each environment of Neo Química Arena, from the facade to spaces less known by the fans such as the warm-up rooms, the dressing room and the cabins. Who accompanied the broker was Carolina Bonatti, tour guide at Neo Química Arena.

Right away, Augusto passes through the atrium of the Setor Oeste, which has the silver symbol of Corinthians over seven meters high and weighing one ton.

“Obviously the countryside has charm, but this environment is sophisticated, beautiful, glamorous. It has the grandeur of the shield’s weight“, analyzed the youtuber.

The carioca got to know the Mega Loja da Arena, went down by zip line, simulated a press conference and even had time to hit a ball on the Corinthians warm-up field.

Augusto Braga is known on the internet for doing analysis, or “reviews” of luxury properties. The broker already had a YouTube channel that has only grown since streamer Casimiro started watching and reacting to the videos.

Check out the video of the visit to Neo Química Arena

