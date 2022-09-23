iOS 16.0.2 is released with fix for camera, copy/paste and more

THE apple recently made available the iOS 16.0.2 (compilation 20A380 ), which comes to solve some of the main bugs that have been bothering users in these first weeks since the release of the new version of the system.

Unlike iOS 16.0.1, which was exclusive to the iPhone 14 line, today’s update can be installed on all devices compatible with the system and has a slightly more extensive list of fixes.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for iPhone, including the following: • The camera could vibrate and generate blurry photos when using some third-party apps to capture on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

• The screen may appear completely black during device setup.

• Copying and pasting between apps could cause a permission warning to appear more frequently than expected.

• VoiceOver might be unavailable after rebooting.

• Addresses an issue where touch input was not responding on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after being repaired.

It remains to be seen if the problems involving the slowness to open the camera, the AirDrop between contacts and one that leaves the sound of calls initiated via CarPlay overly low and distant are also resolved in this release.

To install the update, just go to Settings » Software Update and perform the download. In case it still hasn’t appeared for you, here are the links to update manually:

It is worth remembering that the iOS 16.1whose launch should take place in the next few weeks, is already in its second test version and should have a series of features that were not present in the original release of the system, as we mentioned in this article.

Good update! 😊