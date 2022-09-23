Ipec and Ipespe differ on research results in Ceará

Candidate Captain Wagner varies from 29% to 37%, even with the studies having been carried out at almost the same time.

The polls carried out this week, on similar dates, by Ipec (ex-Ibope) and Ipespe in Ceará differ on the results for the electoral race for the state government. In the 1st study, by Ipec, Elmano de Freitas (PT) and Capitão Wagner (União Brasil) are very close and technically tied in the margin of error.

In the 2nd survey, carried out by Ipespe, the União Brasil candidate leads alone with a 9-point advantage over the 2nd place. In these polls, Wagner has 29% to 37% of voting intentions. Elmano scores from 28% to 30%.

Former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT) is in 3rd place in all studies, scoring from 19% to 22%.

In the case of IPEC, 1,200 voters were interviewed face-to-face in their homes from September 19 to 21, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. In the Ipespe study, 1,000 people were interviewed by telephone with human operators from September 18 to 20. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

The surveys are registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the numbers CE-03914/2022 (Ipec) and CE-04936/2022 (Ipespe). The Ipec survey was commissioned by the TV Verdes Maresaffiliate of TV Globe, and cost BRL 98,075. Ipespe’s was paid for by the newspaper The people and cost BRL 42,000.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This election, for both the presidential and state governments, is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example – in the race for president – ​​there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL). It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Poder360, on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.