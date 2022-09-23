iPhone 14: cell phones bought in the US are blocked in Brazil

The debut of the iPhone 14 gained another controversial chapter in Brazil. After Apple was fined for selling cell phones without a charger in the country on the eve of the presentation of the new line, some Brazilian consumers who are buying smartphones in the United States are facing problems.

As the new iPhones tend to take a few weeks to officially arrive in Brazil, some users go through the process of exporting the device to guarantee a lower price and quick access to new releases. Nonetheless, some of the first consumers to do this found some problems in the process of activating the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in the national territory.

According to reports shared by the iPhone Blog, some users who bought iPhone 14 line devices abroadwith the intention of using them in Brazil, are suffering from carrier blocks. In addition, appliances purchased abroad were showing up with irregular IMEI in the system of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The iPhone 14 Pro purchased abroad appeared as irregular in Anatel’s systemSource: iPhone Blog

According to information obtained by technoblogthe problem involving operators affects mainly Vivo customers. In contact with the publication, Anatel spoke about the blocked IMEI and said that the This is an error that has already been fixed. Despite the controversies involving charger, the iPhone 14 was approved in Brazil.

Apple is investigating

Speaking to journalist Filipe Espósito, from 9to5Maca Apple has confirmed that it is investigating the situation.. However, the company has not provided further details on the matter so far.

I talked to Apple and for now, they just say that the situation will be investigated. No further details. — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) September 22, 2022

A theory of the problem raised by the technoblog is that the flaw would be linked to the EID, an identifier used to activate the eSIM, the only way to enable a phone number on the iPhone 14. Apple has abandoned the entry for chips in cell phones this year.

While the flaw does not affect all users who are using an iPhone 14 exported in Brazilthe tip for those who suffered from the problem is contact the operator to try to resolve the issue, or wait for an official solution from Apple. The iPhone 14 is not yet available for purchase in Brazil, but it has already been listed on Apple’s website with its official prices for the country.