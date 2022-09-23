IR 2022: Revenue opens this Friday consultations on the last batch of refunds | Income tax

all in all, the lot will be paid to 1,220,501 taxpayers, and refunds total R$ 1.9 billion. The funds will be deposited on September 30.

Consultations on the so-called residual lots from previous years will also be released, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the lion.

Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Of the total value of the lot, R$ 221 million will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority:

elderly people over 80 years old (5,201 people)

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (36,492 people)

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness (4,247 people)

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (15,378 people)

1.16 million non-priority taxpayers were also covered.

Income tax has days counted for alimony

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement