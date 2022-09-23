IRB (IRBR3) records loss and Oi (OIBR3) reaches minimum; see the highlights – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) is one of the corporate highlights of this Thursday (22), with the news that it ended July with a loss of R$ 58.9 million.

In the first seven months of 2022, the accumulated net loss was BRL 351.7 million, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2021 of BRL 253.7 million.

The actions of Hey (OIBR3) closed down sharply in this Wednesday’s session (21), renewing historic lows.

The paper closed trading at R$0.40, down 9.09%. It is the lowest value since, at least, 2012. In the year, the share of Hey melts 46.67%.

The markets continue to reflect the fact that the clear, TIM Brazil (TIMS3) and Alive (VIVT3) have requested a reimbursement of R$ 3.2 billion for the Hey.

THE moved (MOVI3) bought Drive on Holidays, one of the largest and largest car rental companies in Portugal.

The amount to be paid will be €66 million enterprise value, which, considering net debt of €11 million in August 2022, resulted in an Equity Value of €55 million.

THE Petrobras (PETR4) announced last Wednesday (21) that it has approved Paulo Palaia Sica as the new executive director of digital transformation and innovation.

The appointment of Palaia as the new name for the position had been made this month by the president of PetrobrasCaio Mário Paes de Andrade.

THE Blau Pharmaceuticals (BLAU3) informed that its board of directors approved this Wednesday (21) the distribution of R$ 29.9 million in interest on equity (JCP).

The gross amount to be paid per share is R$0.16814322961, excluding treasury shares, and is subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%.

*Collaborated Diana Cheng, Iasmin Rao Paiva and Renan Dantas, with information from Reuters

