Is King Charles related to Count Dracula? Understand what’s behind this story

Which Charles III, does the new king of England have to do with the famous vampire Count Dracula? At first, nothing. But after the queen’s death Elizabeth II on the 8th of September, which shook the world, and made his eldest son the monarch of the United Kingdom, a statement from his past has been drawing a lot of attention.

with the death of Elizabeth II, the current majesty that occupies the throne started to get more attention from the media and the people. Therefore, a speech by the monarch has recently resurfaced. According to the king himself Charleshe would be related to Count Dracula.

Who was Count Dracula?

Out of curiosity, Count Dracula never existed. He was a fictional character created by Bram Stoker in 1897 after which the author’s book is named. However, Dracula would have been inspired by the voivode Vlad Țepeș, the Vlad III. The prince was born in 1431 and ruled a large part of the territory that corresponds to present-day Romania, a country where Transylvania, home to the famous vampire, is located. During this period, Romania was divided between Christians and Muslims. Vlad was not a vampire, but he was portrayed as such by the barbarity with which he treated his enemies, even impaling them.

Returning to the question, in fact, the British royal family has connections with different countries in Europe. One of them is Romania, precisely the region of the famous vampire. Therefore, in the past, the current king Charles III claimed to be related to Count Dracula.

Is King Charles really related to Dracula?

More than 530 years later, in 1998, the now king Charles III discovered that he had a genetic link to Count Dracula. In an interview with the ABC News television network, the British monarch said that “the genealogy shows that I am a descendant of Vlad the Impaler”.

The book “The British Chronicles”, written by David Hughes, brings a family tree that corroborates this information. “It is also no secret that Prince Charles is very fond of Romania, especially the Transylvania region. It was after his first visit to Transylvania in 1998 that he discovered his connection to Vlad the Impaler, a connection he is apparently very proud of.”the author told the British portal Cornwall Live.

To complete this macabre story, the monarch has several properties in Transylvania, further reinforcing the kinship between the two historical figures. Furthermore, Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, Hungarian Countess Klaudia Rhedey, was born and raised on the spot.

