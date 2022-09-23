Is the Auxílio Brasil virtual card already working?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Among the novelties being launched in the Auxílio Brasil social program is access to the new virtual card. Thus, the feature already enables the debit function, allowing users to make online purchases and payments in physical stores.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, by July this year, 3.2 million units of the Auxilio Brasil card with chip had already been issued. Thus, the forecast is that another 6.6 million families will receive the new card.

Practicality

Thus, the Federal Government’s objective with the Auxílio Brasil virtual card is to reach the majority of beneficiaries and, thus, simplify the process of receiving the benefit. According to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, the measure facilitates access to money for those who find it difficult to travel to the bank.

“With the virtual card, you will be able to buy at the local establishment, there, without having to go to a point where you would withdraw the benefit. This brings comfort and greater security to this family”, said the minister to R7.

In addition, the virtual card is also intended to update the situation of those who still used the Bolsa Família card, a social program replaced by Auxílio Brasil in October 2021.

Brazil Aid Card

The new Auxílio Brasil cards have a chip and a debit function, which modernizes payments and brings more security to beneficiaries.

Therefore, the chip will allow withdrawals at Caixa ATMs or 24h, and the debit function will allow, for purchases in establishments, to pay directly with the card, without having to withdraw the amount.

How to track the shipment of the card?

To track the shipment of the Auxílio Brasil card, there are two options:

Call Caixa’s Call Center on 0800 104 0104 or 4004-0104 for capitals and metropolitan regions; or

Go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

How to unlock the Auxílio Brasil Card?

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the card must be unblocked by telephone through the Caixa Auxilio Brasil service, by telephone 111. In addition to the Auxílio Brasil card, you must have your Social Identification Number (NIS) on hand. , RG and CPF.

After carrying out the procedure by telephone, the user must go to a lottery unit or Caixa branch and present an identification document to complete the registration/re-registration.

It is also possible to carry out the procedure through the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS.

Image: JERO SenneGs/shutterstock.com