Israeli Prime Minister Calls for State Creation for Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Thursday for a two-state solution to resolve decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reaffirmed that Israel will do “whatever it takes” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

The mention of a two-state solution, the first by an Israeli leader in years at the United Nations General Assembly, echoed US President Joe Biden’s August support in Israel for the long-dormant proposal.

“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” Lapid said.

The premier added that any agreement would be conditional on a peaceful Palestinian state, which would not threaten Israel.





Lapid spoke less than six weeks before the November 1 election that could return power to former right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longtime opponent of the two-state solution.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza — areas Palestinians seek for an independent state — in a Middle East war in 1967. US-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace talks failed in 2014.

In a speech, Lapid again denounced Iran and expressed Israel’s determination to prevent the former enemy from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The only way to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is to put a compelling military threat on the table,” he said. “We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them.”





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.